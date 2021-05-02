Investors Who Bought AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 16%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) share price is up 16% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. AJ Bell hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year AJ Bell grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 27%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 16% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on AJ Bell, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

AJ Bell shareholders have gained 17% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 32%. That's a lot better than the more recent three month gain of 1.6%, implying that share price has plateaued recently, for now. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AJ Bell better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for AJ Bell that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

