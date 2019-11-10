Investors Who Bought Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 61%

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example, after five long years the Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) share price is a whole 61% lower. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 45% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 28% in the last 90 days.

Given that Allied Healthcare Products didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Allied Healthcare Products reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 2.5% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 17% per year doesn't really surprise us. The chance of imminent investor enthusiasm for this stock seems slimmer than Louise Brooks. Not that many investors like to invest in companies that are losing money and not growing revenue.

While the broader market gained around 13% in the last year, Allied Healthcare Products shareholders lost 45%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 17% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

