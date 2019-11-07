Investors Who Bought Alpha Professional Holdings (HKG:948) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 49%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Alpha Professional Holdings Limited (HKG:948) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 49%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 5.3%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Alpha Professional Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 30% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Alpha Professional Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the company can sustain the earnings growth, this might be an inflection point for the business, which would make right now a really interesting time to study it more closely.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While Alpha Professional Holdings shareholders are down 49% for the year, the market itself is up 5.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 30%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Before forming an opinion on Alpha Professional Holdings you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

