Investors Who Bought Amplifon (BIT:AMP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 191%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Amplifon SpA (BIT:AMP) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 27% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. We think most investors would be happy with the 191% return, over that period. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Amplifon achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 18% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 24% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Amplifon's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Amplifon's TSR of 200% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Amplifon has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 25% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Amplifon better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Amplifon that you should be aware of.

