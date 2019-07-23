Investors Who Bought Anevia Société Anonyme (EPA:ALANV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 82%

This month, we saw the Anevia Société Anonyme (EPA:ALANV) up an impressive 65%. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 82%. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Because Anevia Société Anonyme is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Anevia Société Anonyme grew its revenue at 15% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 29% per year in the last five years. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Anevia Société Anonyme had a tough year, with a total loss of 16%, against a market gain of about 6.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 28% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

