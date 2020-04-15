Investors Who Bought Applus Services (BME:APPS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 43%

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Applus Services, S.A. (BME:APPS) shareholders, since the share price is down 43% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around -20%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 41% lower in that time. It's down 43% in about a quarter. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 23% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Although the share price is down over three years, Applus Services actually managed to grow EPS by 37% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 4.5% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Applus Services more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Applus Services's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Applus Services shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 41%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 20% in the twelve months, Applus Services shareholders did even worse, losing 40% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9.4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Applus Services that you should be aware of.