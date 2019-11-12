Investors Who Bought Argosy Minerals (ASX:AGY) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 4900%

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) share price is up a whopping 4900% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. In more good news, the share price has risen 32% in thirty days.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

View our latest analysis for Argosy Minerals

We don't think Argosy Minerals's revenue of AU$130,599 is enough to establish significant demand. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, investors may be hoping that Argosy Minerals finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Argosy Minerals has already given some investors a taste of the sweet gains that high risk investing can generate, if your timing is right.

Argosy Minerals has plenty of cash in the bank, with cash in excess of all liabilities sitting at AU$7.4m, when it last reported (June 2019). That allows management to focus on growing the business, and not worry too much about raising capital. And with the share price up 8.3% per year, over 5 years , the market is focussed on that blue sky potential. The image below shows how Argosy Minerals's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Argosy Minerals's cash levels have changed over time.

ASX:AGY Historical Debt, November 12th 2019 More

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Argosy Minerals's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Argosy Minerals hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 4915% exceeds its share price return of 4900%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 18% in the last year, Argosy Minerals shareholders lost 60%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 119% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before spending more time on Argosy Minerals it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.