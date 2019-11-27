Investors Who Bought ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 33%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 33%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 12%. Because ASA International Group hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 26% in the last three months.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately ASA International Group reported an EPS drop of 97% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 33% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

LSE:ASAI Past and Future Earnings, November 27th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

While ASA International Group shareholders are down 32% for the year (even including dividends) , the market itself is up 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 26%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Is ASA International Group cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

