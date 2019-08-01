Investors Who Bought Athens Water Supply and Sewerage (ATH:EYDAP) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 49%

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A. (ATH:EYDAP) share price is up 49% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Having said that, the 46% increase over the past year is good to see.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Athens Water Supply and Sewerage was able to grow its EPS at 3.1% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 14% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Athens Water Supply and Sewerage has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Athens Water Supply and Sewerage will grow revenue in the future.

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Athens Water Supply and Sewerage's TSR for the last 3 years was 74%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

We're pleased to report that Athens Water Supply and Sewerage shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 51% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2.5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before forming an opinion on Athens Water Supply and Sewerage you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

