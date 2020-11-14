Investors Who Bought Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 458%

The Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) share price is down a rather concerning 35% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the spectacular share price rise we've seen over the last twelve months. In fact, it is up 458% in that time. So we wouldn't blame sellers for taking some profits. Of course, winners often do keep winning, so there may be more gains to come (if the business fundamentals stack up).

Given that Avacta Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Avacta Group saw its revenue grow by 21%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. But the market is even more excited about it, with the price apparently bound for the moon, up 458% in one of earth's orbits. While we are always careful about jumping on a hot stock too late, there's certainly good reason to keep an eye on Avacta Group.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Avacta Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Avacta Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 458% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Avacta Group (including 1 which is is a bit concerning) .

