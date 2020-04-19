Investors Who Bought Ayima Group (STO:AYIMA B) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 44%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Ayima Group AB (publ) (STO:AYIMA B) share price slid 44% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 5.2%. Because Ayima Group hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 28% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 18% in the same timeframe.

Because Ayima Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year Ayima Group saw its revenue fall by 7.5%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 44% in that time. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

Ayima Group shareholders are down 44% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 5.2%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 28% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Ayima Group (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

