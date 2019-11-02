Investors Who Bought Balaji Telefilms (NSE:BALAJITELE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 44%

It's nice to see the Balaji Telefilms Limited (NSE:BALAJITELE) share price up 11% in a week. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact the stock is down 44% in the last year, well below the market return.

Balaji Telefilms isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Balaji Telefilms increased its revenue by 0.7%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 44% seems pretty appropriate. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:BALAJITELE Income Statement, November 2nd 2019 More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Balaji Telefilms's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Balaji Telefilms's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Balaji Telefilms shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 44%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Balaji Telefilms had a tough year, with a total loss of 44% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 9.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5.6% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Balaji Telefilms by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

