Investors Who Bought Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 22%

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) share price down 11% in the last month. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 22% over that time, given the rising market.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Bancorp became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 15% in the last year, Bancorp shareholders lost 5.4%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3.9%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

