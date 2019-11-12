Investors Who Bought Bank of Baroda (NSE:BANKBARODA) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 54%

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example the Bank of Baroda (NSE:BANKBARODA) share price dropped 54% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. On top of that, the share price is down 5.3% in the last week. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Bank of Baroda became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NSEI:BANKBARODA Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

Bank of Baroda is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Bank of Baroda in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.6% in the last year, Bank of Baroda shareholders lost 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 14% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Is Bank of Baroda cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

