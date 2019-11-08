Investors Who Bought BASF India (NSE:BASF) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 40%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by BASF India Limited (NSE:BASF) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 40%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 7.4%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 19% in that time. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 4.1%.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately BASF India reported an EPS drop of 76% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 40% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 63.89 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how BASF India has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on BASF India's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

BASF India shareholders are down 40% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 7.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5.7% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Is BASF India cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

