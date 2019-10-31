Investors Who Bought Beijing Digital Telecom (HKG:6188) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 43%

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Beijing Digital Telecom Co., Ltd. (HKG:6188), since the last five years saw the share price fall 43%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

View our latest analysis for Beijing Digital Telecom

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Beijing Digital Telecom's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 4.9% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 11% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The low P/E ratio of 4.70 further reflects this reticence.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:6188 Past and Future Earnings, October 31st 2019 More

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Beijing Digital Telecom's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Beijing Digital Telecom shareholders are down 15% for the year, but the market itself is up 6.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of Beijing Digital Telecom's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.