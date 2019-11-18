Investors Who Bought BeijingWest Industries International (HKG:2339) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 86%

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held BeijingWest Industries International Limited (HKG:2339) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 86% in that time. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 43% in the last year. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 1.9%.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, BeijingWest Industries International moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered BeijingWest Industries International's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that BeijingWest Industries International's TSR, which was a 84% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

BeijingWest Industries International shareholders are down 38% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 0.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 31% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before forming an opinion on BeijingWest Industries International you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

