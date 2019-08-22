Investors Who Bought Beta Systems Software (FRA:BSS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 123%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Beta Systems Software AG (FRA:BSS) stock is up an impressive 123% over the last five years. Meanwhile the share price is 2.9% higher than it was a week ago.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Beta Systems Software became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Beta Systems Software share price is up 43% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 29% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Beta Systems Software's TSR for the last 5 years was 155%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Beta Systems Software shareholders can take comfort that, including dividends, their trailing twelve month loss of 1.9% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 6.8%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 21%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. Before forming an opinion on Beta Systems Software you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

