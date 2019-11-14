Investors Who Bought Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 150%

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:BOT) shareholders might be rather concerned because the share price has dropped 57% in the last month. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. In fact, the share price is up a full 150% compared to three years ago. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Because Botanix Pharmaceuticals is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.





You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:BOT Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Botanix Pharmaceuticals's total shareholder return last year was 35%. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 36% per year. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

