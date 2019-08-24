Investors Who Bought Camlin Fine Sciences (NSE:CAMLINFINE) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 38%

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Camlin Fine Sciences Limited (NSE:CAMLINFINE) share price has gained 21% in the last three months. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. Truth be told the share price declined 38% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Camlin Fine Sciences became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Revenue is actually up 25% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Camlin Fine Sciences further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

The last twelve months weren't great for Camlin Fine Sciences shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 30%. The market shed around 13%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 15% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

