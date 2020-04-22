Investors Who Bought Carnavale Resources (ASX:CAV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 88%

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 88%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 50% over the last twelve months.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

With just AU$6,705 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Carnavale Resources to have proven its business plan. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, investors may be hoping that Carnavale Resources finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Carnavale Resources investors might realise.

Carnavale Resources had cash in excess of all liabilities of just AU$1.5m when it last reported (December 2019). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 34% per year, over 5 years. You can see in the image below, how Carnavale Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Carnavale Resources shareholders are down 50% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 34% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Carnavale Resources is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those make us uncomfortable...