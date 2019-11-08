Investors Who Bought Celsius Resources (ASX:CLA) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 99%

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Celsius Resources Limited (ASX:CLA) for half a decade as the share price tanked 99%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 78% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 33% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

We don't think Celsius Resources's revenue of AU$75,506 is enough to establish significant demand. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, investors may be hoping that Celsius Resources finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some Celsius Resources investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

When it last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, Celsius Resources had cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$6.2m. While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price down 63% per year, over 5 years , it seems likely that the need for cash is weighing on investors' minds. You can see in the image below, how Celsius Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Celsius Resources's cash levels have changed over time.

ASX:CLA Historical Debt, November 8th 2019 More

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Celsius Resources shareholders are down 78% for the year, but the market itself is up 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 63% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

