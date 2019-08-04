Investors Who Bought Century Plyboards (India) (NSE:CENTURYPLY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 51%

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Century Plyboards (India) Limited (NSE:CENTURYPLY) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 51% in that time. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 47% in the last three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 31% in thirty days.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Century Plyboards (India) reported an EPS drop of 9.0% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 51% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Century Plyboards (India)'s share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Century Plyboards (India) shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 51%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 10% in the twelve months, Century Plyboards (India) shareholders did even worse, losing 51% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8.9%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Century Plyboards (India) by clicking this link.

