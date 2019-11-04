Investors Who Bought China Creative Global Holdings (HKG:1678) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 96%

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held China Creative Global Holdings Limited (HKG:1678) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 96%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 45% in the last year. Even worse, it's down 10.0% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Check out our latest analysis for China Creative Global Holdings

Because China Creative Global Holdings is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years China Creative Global Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 49% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 48% per year in that period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:1678 Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

Take a more thorough look at China Creative Global Holdings's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

China Creative Global Holdings shareholders are down 45% for the year, but the market itself is up 2.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 47% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. If you would like to research China Creative Global Holdings in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

We will like China Creative Global Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.