Investors Who Bought China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding (HKG:3836) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 44%

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Limited (HKG:3836) share price has gained 29% in the last three months. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. In fact, the share price is down 44%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 2.0% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 11% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The low P/E ratio of 6.89 further reflects this reticence.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding's TSR for the last 5 years was -37%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding shareholders are down 5.8% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 0.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 9.0% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. Importantly, we haven't analysed China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

