Investors Who Bought Code Agriculture (Holdings) (HKG:8153) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 99%

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Code Agriculture (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8153) for half a decade as the share price tanked 99%. Furthermore, it's down 24% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 15% in the same timeframe.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Because Code Agriculture (Holdings) made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Code Agriculture (Holdings) saw its revenue shrink by 33% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 59% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Code Agriculture (Holdings)'s earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Code Agriculture (Holdings) has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 59% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Code Agriculture (Holdings) (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

