Investors Who Bought Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE (EBR:CFEB) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 25%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE SA (EBR:CFEB) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 25%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 0.6%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 2.1% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 10% in the last 90 days.

Check out our latest analysis for Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE had to report a 4.9% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 25% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 11.75.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

ENXTBR:CFEB Past and Future Earnings, August 1st 2019 More

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE's TSR, which was a 23% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE had a tough year, with a total loss of 23% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 0.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4.2% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Importantly, we haven't analysed Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on BE exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.