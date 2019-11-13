Investors Who Bought CRH (ISE:CRG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 96%

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term CRH plc (ISE:CRG) shareholders have enjoyed a 96% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 69% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 32% in the last year , including dividends .

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, CRH became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the CRH share price is up 3.7% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 19% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 1.2% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, CRH's TSR for the last 5 years was 121%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that CRH has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 32% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 17%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Is CRH cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

