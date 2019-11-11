Investors Who Bought Dedalus France (EPA:DEDAL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 46%

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Dedalus France S.A. (EPA:DEDAL) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 46% over a half decade. The good news is that the stock is up 1.3% in the last week.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Dedalus France moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 10% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Dedalus France's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Dedalus France shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 42%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Dedalus France shareholders have received returns of 17% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 10% over the last five years. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for Dedalus France. Is Dedalus France cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

