Investors Who Bought DEN Networks (NSE:DEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 70%

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held DEN Networks Limited (NSE:DEN) for half a decade as the share price tanked 70%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 35% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 35% in the last three months.

View our latest analysis for DEN Networks

Because DEN Networks is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, DEN Networks saw its revenue increase by 2.6% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 21%, compound, over five years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. We'd be pretty cautious about this one, although the sell-off may be too severe. We'd recommend focussing any further research on the likelihood of profitability in the foreseeable future, given the muted revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NSEI:DEN Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

Take a more thorough look at DEN Networks's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.6% in the last year, DEN Networks shareholders lost 35%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 21% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you would like to research DEN Networks in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Of course DEN Networks may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.