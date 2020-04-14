Investors Who Bought Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 78%

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 78% in the last three years. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

With just US$33,731 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Dotz Nano to have proven its business plan. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. Investors will be hoping that Dotz Nano can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Dotz Nano investors might realise.

When it reported in December 2019 Dotz Nano had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just US$631k to be specific. So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 40% per year, over 3 years. You can see in the image below, how Dotz Nano's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

ASX:DTZ Historical Debt April 14th 2020 More

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Dotz Nano shareholders are down 30% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 11%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 40% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dotz Nano better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Dotz Nano is showing 7 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 4 of those don't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.