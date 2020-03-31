Investors Who Bought Ecofibre (ASX:EOF) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 18%

Some Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 32% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 18% in that time.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Ecofibre grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

However the year on year revenue growth of 188% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Ecofibre boasts a total shareholder return of 18% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 32% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ecofibre (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

