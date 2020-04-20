Investors Who Bought Edel SE KGaA (ETR:EDL) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 41%

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Edel SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:EDL) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 41% in three years, versus a market decline of about 9.5%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 33% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 20% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Check out our latest analysis for Edel SE KGaA

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, Edel SE KGaA's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 19% each year. This fall in EPS isn't far from the rate of share price decline, which was 16% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time, despite the disappointment. It seems like the share price is reflecting the declining earnings per share.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

XTRA:EDL Past and Future Earnings April 20th 2020 More

This free interactive report on Edel SE KGaA's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Edel SE KGaA the TSR over the last 3 years was -34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, Edel SE KGaA shareholders did even worse, losing 30% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4.6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Edel SE KGaA better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Edel SE KGaA that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.