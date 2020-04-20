Investors Who Bought Elekta (STO:EKTA B) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 19%

Elekta AB (publ) (STO:EKTA B) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 19% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

View our latest analysis for Elekta

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Elekta share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 4.1%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

Elekta managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

OM:EKTA B Income Statement April 20th 2020 More

Elekta is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Elekta stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Elekta's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Elekta shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 17%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 5.0% in the twelve months, Elekta shareholders did even worse, losing 17% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2.5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Elekta , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Elekta better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.