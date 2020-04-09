Investors Who Bought Eyecarrot Innovations (CVE:EYC) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 89%

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. (CVE:EYC) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 89%. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 75%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 27% in a month.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

View our latest analysis for Eyecarrot Innovations

We don't think Eyecarrot Innovations's revenue of CA$686,189 is enough to establish significant demand. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Eyecarrot Innovations will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There was already a significant chance that they would need more money for business development, and indeed they recently put themselves at the mercy of capital markets and raised equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Eyecarrot Innovations investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Eyecarrot Innovations only just had cash in excess of all liabilities when it last reported. So it's prudent that the management team has already moved to replenish reserves through the recent capital raising event. With that in mind, you can imagine there may be other factors that caused the share price to drop 53% per year, over 3 years. The image below shows how Eyecarrot Innovations's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

TSXV:EYC Historical Debt April 9th 2020 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Eyecarrot Innovations shareholders are down 75% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 18%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 53% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Eyecarrot Innovations better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Eyecarrot Innovations has 7 warning signs (and 4 which are concerning) we think you should know about.