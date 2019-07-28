Investors Who Bought FCS Software Solutions (NSE:FCSSOFT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 100%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the FCS Software Solutions Limited (NSE:FCSSOFT) share price is 100% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around -8.2% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Looking back further, the stock price is 67% higher than it was three years ago.

See our latest analysis for FCS Software Solutions

FCS Software Solutions isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

FCS Software Solutions grew its revenue by 24% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 100% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:FCSSOFT Income Statement, July 28th 2019 More

This free interactive report on FCS Software Solutions's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that FCS Software Solutions shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 100% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7.4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.