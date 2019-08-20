Investors Who Bought Financière de l'Odet (EPA:ODET) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 28%

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Financière de l'Odet SA (EPA:ODET) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 28% over a half decade. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 12% in the last 90 days.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Financière de l'Odet's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 5.3% per year. Notably, the share price has fallen at 6.4% per year, fairly close to the change in the EPS. This implies that the market has had a fairly steady view of the stock. Rather, the share price change has reflected changes in earnings per share.

Investors in Financière de l'Odet had a tough year, with a total loss of 11% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 2.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6.3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Financière de l'Odet scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

