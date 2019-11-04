Investors Who Bought FlexQube (STO:FLEXQ) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 54%

FlexQube AB (publ) (STO:FLEXQ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 54% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

View our latest analysis for FlexQube

Because FlexQube is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, FlexQube increased its revenue by 49%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 54% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

OM:FLEXQ Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on FlexQube's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 17% in the last year, FlexQube shareholders might be miffed that they lost 54%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 8.1% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of FlexQube by clicking this link.

FlexQube is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.