Investors Who Bought Fort St. James Nickel (CVE:FTJ) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 56%

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (CVE:FTJ) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 56% in that time. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 10.0% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 35% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Fort St. James Nickel didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Fort St. James Nickel will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Fort St. James Nickel investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Fort St. James Nickel had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$428,046 when it last reported in January 2019, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived -56% in the last year, it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Fort St. James Nickel's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Fort St. James Nickel's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

Investors in Fort St. James Nickel had a tough year, with a total loss of 56%, against a market gain of about 0.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6.0% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

