Investors Who Bought Gasporox (STO:GPX) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 70%

While Gasporox AB (publ) (STO:GPX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 15% in the last quarter. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 70% in that time.

Given that Gasporox didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Gasporox has grown its revenue at 40% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 19% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Gasporox. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

We've already covered Gasporox's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Gasporox hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 75% exceeds its share price return of 70%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

We're pleased to report that Gasporox rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 68% over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 20% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Gasporox is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

