Investors Who Bought Golden Energy and Resources (SGX:AUE) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 77%

This month, we saw the Golden Energy and Resources Limited (SGX:AUE) up an impressive 49%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 77% in that time. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Golden Energy and Resources's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Golden Energy and Resources's TSR of was a loss of 74% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

Although it hurts that Golden Energy and Resources returned a loss of 15% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 19%. Of far more concern is the 24% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Golden Energy and Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

