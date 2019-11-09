Investors Who Bought Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 60%

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 60% drop in the share price over that period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 42% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given that Great Panther Mining didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Great Panther Mining grew revenue at 20% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 26% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Great Panther Mining stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

While the broader market gained around 9.1% in the last year, Great Panther Mining shareholders lost 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4.7% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Great Panther Mining by clicking this link.

Great Panther Mining is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

