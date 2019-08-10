Investors Who Bought Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 47%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) share price is up 47% in the last three years, clearly besting than the market return of around -0.1% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 23% in the last year, including dividends.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik achieved compound earnings per share growth of 17% per year. The average annual share price increase of 14% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik the TSR over the last 3 years was 62%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Hamburger Hafen und Logistik shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 6.8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

