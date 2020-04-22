Investors Who Bought Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 13%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 13% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, Healthcare Realty Trust's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 28% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 4.7% compound annual share price fall. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term. With a P/E ratio of 99.23, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Healthcare Realty Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Healthcare Realty Trust's TSR for the last 3 years was -2.9%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Healthcare Realty Trust shares lost 3.1% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 4.9%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6.1%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Healthcare Realty Trust (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

