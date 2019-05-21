Investors Who Bought Hercules Hoists (NSE:HERCULES) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 30%

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Hercules Hoists Limited (NSE:HERCULES) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 30% in three years, versus a market return of about 47%. Even worse, it's down 10% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Hercules Hoists saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 0.5% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 11% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:HERCULES Past and Future Earnings, May 21st 2019 More

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Hercules Hoists's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Hercules Hoists shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 28%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Hercules Hoists shareholders are down 15% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 2.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3.5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Hercules Hoists scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

