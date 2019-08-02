Investors Who Bought Hidili Industry International Development (HKG:1393) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 73%

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Hidili Industry International Development Limited (HKG:1393) for half a decade as the share price tanked 73%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 17% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 9.5% in the same timeframe.

Hidili Industry International Development isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, Hidili Industry International Development grew its revenue at 9.9% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So the stock price fall of 23% per year seems pretty steep. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Hidili Industry International Development's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Hidili Industry International Development shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.5% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 23% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

