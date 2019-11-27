Investors Who Bought Identitii (ASX:ID8) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 25%

Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 57% in just one week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 25% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

With just AU$635,134 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Identitii to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. Investors will be hoping that Identitii can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

Identitii had cash in excess of all liabilities of just AU$3.3m when it last reported (June 2019). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 25% in the last year . The image below shows how Identitii's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can see in the image below, how Identitii's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

While Identitii shareholders are down 25% for the year, the market itself is up 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 40%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). Before spending more time on Identitii it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

