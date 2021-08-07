Investors Who Bought Imagion Biosystems (ASX:IBX) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 22%

Imagion Biosystems Limited (ASX:IBX) shareholders have seen the share price descend 19% over the month. But at least the stock is up over the last year. However, its return of 22% does fall short of the market return of, 32%.

Imagion Biosystems wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Imagion Biosystems grew its revenue by 8.3% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. Over that time the share price gained a very modest 22%. It might be worth thinking about how long it will take the company to turn a profit.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Imagion Biosystems shareholders have received a TSR of 22%. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 32% for the year. On the other hand, the TSR over three years was worse, at just 1.9% per year. This suggests the company's position is improving. If the business can justify the share price gain with improving fundamental data, then there could be more gains to come. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Imagion Biosystems is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

