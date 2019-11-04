Investors Who Bought IMP Powers (NSE:INDLMETER) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 80%

IMP Powers Limited (NSE:INDLMETER) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last week. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 80%. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Given that IMP Powers didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, IMP Powers grew revenue at 5.5% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 42%, compound, over three years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Of course, revenue growth is nice but generally speaking the lower the profits, the riskier the business - and this business isn't making steady profits.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:INDLMETER Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

IMP Powers shareholders are down 74% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

