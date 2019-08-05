Investors Who Bought Implenia (VTX:IMPN) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 65%

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Implenia AG (VTX:IMPN) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 65% in that time. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down (the share price is down 59%) in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Implenia fell to a loss making position during the year. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Implenia's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Implenia shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 65%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.4% in the last year, Implenia shareholders lost 65% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9.6% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

